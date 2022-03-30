BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy confirmed to Politico what The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported on Sunday: that he’s seriously considering a run for governor next year.
“They’ve seen what I’ve done on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, see what I did on COVID relief in December” 2020, Cassidy told Politico on Tuesday. “They obviously see I’m trying to do good things for the state. And they like it.”
He said he would decide whether to run for governor at the end of the year.
By then, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who like Cassidy is a Republican, is likely to have been re-elected to a second term and will have to decide whether he wants to make the race. Kennedy is much more popular than Cassidy in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat holding statewide office in Louisiana, cannot run for re-election in 2023.
