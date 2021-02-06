LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — State police say that drag racing is a growing problem in Arkansas, and now a new bill has been introduced that would increase penalties for racing on public highways.
Last April we reported on what was called a "Coronavirus parade" in which hundreds of cars caravanned throughout the capital city, drifting and drag racing. It became a weekly event dubbed "Sunday Funday" by its participants.
The events led to 142 traffic citations, 217 traffic charges, 144 misdemeanors, 18 felonies, and 51 vehicles being towed.
This problem is not just limited to Little Rock. Senator Blake Johnson says racing has been a problem as long as there have been fast cars with engines, but within the last year, it has become more prevalent.
According to state police, in all of 2019, they issued 53 citations for racing on a public highway. In 2020, that more than doubled to 110.
The new bill aims to increase those penalties. The first offense is already a Class A misdemeanor under the current law, but the legislation wants to increase a second or subsequent offense to a Class D felony.
The bill was discussed in the Transportation Technology and Legislative Affairs Senate Committee on Thursday, and they voted to pass.
Legislators are realizing that it is a growing problem. Senator Johnson said it may be bigger than what's on paper.
"By the time the instance is caught and people show up, a lot of time they're gone. So, it has doubled, but in that double, you're not catching all that has happened during this time, and it's probably a matter of limited entertainment."
The bill is scheduled to hit the Senate floor on Monday, and if passed will move on to a house committee.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is also trying to fight this on the city level. He issued an executive order in December to prohibit drag racing and caravanning within city limits.