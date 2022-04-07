BATON ROUGE, La. - After significantly changing legislation that would create the crime of asking about vaccination status, the House criminal justice committee on Wednesday advanced the bill for consideration by the full Louisiana House.
House Bill 54 initially criminalized inquiring about vaccination status as a way of protecting someone from being fired for not being vaccinated against COVID, said sponsor Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall.
The original wording was changed to allow for police to issue summons rather than arrest and cuff offenders. And if convicted, the offender no longer would have to go to prison but could be charged a fine. Another change allows healthcare providers to continue mandating vaccinations.
“It’s much less harsh than it was at one time. But we have to make a stand,” Bagley said. “A lot of times you can’t get what you want, you get what you can get.”
