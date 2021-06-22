BATON ROUGE, La. - A bill signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards will make kindergarten mandatory in the state.
Under the new law, children who turn age 5 by the Sept. 30 are require to attend kindergarten.
According to the Advocate, parents of children who are 4 on the first day of school can decide to hold their children back a year and enroll them in kindergarten the following school year. There is also an exception for children enrolled in a prekindergarten program.
Home schooling children for kindergarten is allowed. The law will take effect for the 2022-23 school year.