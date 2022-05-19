BATON ROUGE, La. - A House-passed bill that would bar third graders with reading problems from moving to the fourth grade breezed through the Senate Education Committee on Thursday without objection.
The measure, House Bill 269, next faces action in the full Senate and could be one of the surprise bills of the session.
The lateness of the gathering -- lawmakers adjourn on June 6 -- and possible pushback over possibly forcing thousands of children to repeat the third grade are among the key obstacles to final approval.
The bill won House approval earlier this month 84-12.
Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, sponsor of the proposal, won approval for an amendment that would ensure third graders have three chances to meet the state's reading standard.
That is a key part of the Mississippi law, which Nelson's plan is modeled after.
