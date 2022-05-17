BATON ROUGE, La. - A bill by the deposed chairman of the House Education Committee touted as a way to end the "indoctrination" of public school students on race and other issues was killed Tuesday by the committee.
A motion to shelve the legislation involuntarily, which ends any chances for passage, won committee approval without objection.
Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, sponsor of the bill, ignited a political firestorm last year with his comments about slavery that eventually led to him being removed as chairman of the panel.
Garofalo's latest proposal -- House Bill 1014 -- would ban schools from teaching that one race is superior or inferior; that students bear any "collective guilt" because of past actions by members of the same race or that the United States is "inherently racist."
