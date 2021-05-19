BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to add four days to Louisiana's early voting period for presidential elections edged closer to final passage Wednesday after gaining support from the Senate's elections oversight committee.
Bill to expand Louisiana early voting nears final passage
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodies of 2 North Webster High School students found in creek
- Shreveport shooting leaves one 15-year-old dead, teenager identified
- Shreveport trauma surgeon sentenced for stealing $200,000 in Social Security benefits
- Shreveport man recovering after being shot at DeSoto Parish trail ride
- LSU Health Shreveport researchers make discovery that could lead to Alzheimer's treatment
- Nightwatch 'Doomsday' planes spending more time at Barksdale AFB
- Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified
- Sarepta man convicted of child rape
- Praise Temple's Bishop Brandon weighs in on Shreveport crime and his plans to decrease it
- Attorney: LSUHS employee placed on leave over complaints against Dr. Ghali
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.