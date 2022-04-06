BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana children would be allowed to leave public schools and take the state aid with them under a bill that won approval Wednesday in the House Education Committee.
The measure, House Bill 824, was one of a series, but easily the most sweeping, which would create education savings accounts that could be used to attend private schools or for other education services.
"I am doing this for our schools and our students," said Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie and sponsor of the measure.
"When you are 49th in education rankings you are failing a lot of students," Schlegel said, a reference to national rankings that often put the state at or near the bottom in measures of education achievement.
