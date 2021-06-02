BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana should require athletic events held in a taxpayer-financed venue to start with the playing of the national anthem, lawmakers have agreed.
Watch Live
Bill to require national anthem at games heads to governor
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Flip-flop controversy walks into Shreveport restaurant
- Louisiana gun advocates push for stronger constitutional carry laws
- Shreveport man arrested in death of Benton woman
- 1 killed, several injured in 4-vehicle crash in southeast Shreveport
- Police: shooting and accident on Fairfield Avenue connected
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Man wounded in south Shreveport shooting
- Bossier City toddler injured, trees down following overnight storm
- Thousands remain without power from Friday morning storms
- 3 dead, including baby, in East Texas crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.