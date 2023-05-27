Rape victims in Louisiana would be able to track the status of their forensic exam kits under a bill aimed at holding accountable a state lab that has struggled with test backlogs.
State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, has said Senate Bill 169 would bring Louisiana in line with 40 other states by setting up a centralized system to track rape kits from when they are administered at a hospital to when they are tested at a lab.
“We are outliers in the way we handle rape kits and sexual assault,” she said at a recent hearing on the bill.
Louisiana State Police, which runs the state's crime testing lab, would create the tracking system. It would be used by victims, prosecutors, police and medical personnel.
