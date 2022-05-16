BATON ROUGE, La. - A plan to gradually reduce a temporary state sales tax prior to it ending in mid-2025 was sidelined Monday by the Senate tax committee.
Without objection, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee deferred House Bill 438, effectively ending the House’s dial-down effort for the legislative session that ends in three weeks on June 6.
Prairieville Republican Rep. Tony Bacala pitched the proposal as a way to soften the $450 million impact in mid-2024 when the additional 0.45 of a cent state sales tax disappears. Under HB438, the temporary sales tax that costs just less than half a cent would drop to 0.30 of a cent in mid-2023 and 0.15 of a cent in mid-2024.
Under the bill, the amount of money lawmakers would need to find would be $138 million before July 1, 2024, rather than $450 million.
