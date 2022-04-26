BATON ROUGE, La. - The sponsor of a bill that would allow public school students to leave and pursue private schools or other options shelved her measure Tuesday morning.
The proposal, House Bill 824, won approval in the House Education Committee on April 6 and was set for discussion in the House Appropriations Committee.
But Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, asked that she be allowed to be voluntarily defer her bill -- legislative parlance for setting it aside but technically still in the mix -- after making a brief pitch for the sweeping changes.
She told the committee doing "different things" causes trepidation in the Legislature.
The bill is one of a handful that would allow students to leave public schools but retain access to about $5,400 in annual state education aid while they pursue other education options.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.