BATON ROUGE, La. - Invoking the death of LSU student Madison Brooks in January, a state legislator is proposing a bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from entering a bar in Louisiana.
Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, introduced Senate Bill 194 — which she's calling the “Card ‘Em Act” — which would also set stiffer fines for bars caught serving alcohol to people who aren't 21.
Mizell said there are too many underage students who, like Brooks, were able to drink illegally after being let into bars based on current laws.
Brooks' death roiled LSU's campus and spurred renewed attention to sexual assault against students.
