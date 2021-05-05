BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state agencies and public colleges would be unable to require coronavirus vaccines for entry into their facilities, if House lawmakers agree to a bill that won overwhelming support Tuesday from the Senate.
Bill would prohibit vaccine requirement for state facilities
