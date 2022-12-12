WASHINGTON — Whether Louisiana and other coastal states with offshore energy production soon receive additional billions in royalty payments depends on the partisan fight over funding the federal government that will dominate Congress this week.
Reinvesting In Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems Act of 2022, called RISEE, would do a lot of things, such as set up a revenue-sharing framework for the burgeoning wind energy industry. More important for Louisiana and other states along the Gulf of Mexico, RISEE would remove the caps on what the federal government pays states in royalties for offshore energy production in federal waters. That would reap billions of dollars annually for state and local governments, extending to all states with a coastline under the legislation.
After years of work and a rare unanimous committee vote in July, RISEE was set for the final votes to enact it into law. But the legislation languished on the calendar — a victim of an enormous waiting line of bills needing further action and of deliberative Senate procedures that require specified waits between multiple votes before a measure is passed. If RISEE doesn't clear legislative hurdles in 19 days, supporters have to start over from scratch — really, that deadline is Friday, when the 117th Congress is scheduled to end.
