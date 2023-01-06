Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly spending the morning talking to his teammates over Facetime, according to sports reported Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport says Hamlin is no longer using a breathing tube and is communicating with several of his teammates over the phone.
This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023
This comes a day after Hamlin was reported to have shown "remarkable improvement" from his initial condition when he collapsed on the field during the Bills' game versus the Bengals.