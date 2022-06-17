BATON ROUGE, La. - A longshot push to add a second majority-Black district to Louisiana's congressional map failed in Senate and House committees Friday, another sign of the problems the Legislature is having trying to comply with a federal court order.
The Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee voted 6-3 along party lines to shelve one such plan by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
A few minutes later, after about five hours of discussion, a nearly identical proposal failed in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.
The vote was seven in favor and eight opposed.
U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick has ordered lawmakers to pass a new map with two majority-minority districts by Monday.
But the Legislature is running out of time, and growing increasingly testy, ahead of its special session adjournment by 6 p.m. on Monday, and maybe earlier.
