SHREVEPORT, La. -- The holiday season culminates with New Year’s Eve – a celebration of the coming of a new year.
For many, this will more likely be a celebration of the end of a volatile 2020. For some, that means a cocktail is in order. Or maybe two. Or three. And that begs the question, how many is too many?
According to Dr. Cara Permenter, a primary care physician for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, a person does not have to consume a lot of alcohol to be considered binge drinking.
“Alcohol intake, even social drinking, that is considered binge drinking -- maybe a patient doesn't understand where they draw the limits,” said Permenter. “For women, that's two drinks. For men, that's three drinks. If you were to have more than that in a sitting, that is considered binge drinking.”
So, what is considered a single drink? It depends on what kind of alcohol is consumed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines one drink as 12 ounces of beer, 8 ounces of malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor, like gin, rum, vodka or whiskey.
While safety is a factor, binge drinking from a medical perspective is all about the damage being done to a person’s liver.
“Because you know, honestly, out on a Friday or Saturday night, even if you're only doing that one day a week, that can be causing damage to your liver,” Permenter explained.
Liver damage is not determined by age. A person is not necessarily more at risk because they are older. Large amounts of alcohol can damage even young livers.
“I've seen patients in their 30s who already have elevated liver enzymes from drinking -- even beer if they're drinking beer daily. And then I'm telling them, ‘you know, that may be from your alcohol intake.’ And they're like, ‘Oh, really, my liver could be affected by the alcohol that I'm drinking this early?’ Yes, it can,” Permenter said. “You know, early 30s, even higher 20s -- it just kind of depends on how much they're drinking and how often they're drinking.”
So, if you are planning to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, experts recommend for those planning to consume adult beverages it should be done responsibly and in moderation because the health of your liver could depend on it.