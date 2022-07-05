TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors convened on Tuesday evening.
City Manager Jay Ellington proposed adopting an ordinance to grant a temporary Limited Franchise to Bird Rides, Inc. to operate a Stand-up Electric Scooter Sharing Program in downtown Texarkana, Ark. for one year.
After this topic was introduced, the council had several questions.
Such as, will there be a G.P.S. on the scooter? Will there be a set area for these scooters? Is it possible to get a D.W.I. on a scooter? I have to download an app and then the instructions are supposed to be easy? Do we require helmets for these?
City Attorney George Matteson advised the board that helmets are required for drivers on scooters 16 years old and under, but not for adults.
Ellington stated he would be meeting with the Texarkana Ark. police department, later on, to get some of the questions answered.
Due to the number of questions, the topic was tabled for the next scheduled meeting on Monday, July 18, 2022.
The next item on the agenda was brought to the Board of Directors by Texarkana Water Utilities Executive Director Gary Smith concerning adopting an ordinance to amend certain sections of the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, Code of Ordinances to provide for revisions to water and sewer rates.
Smith stated he was hoping a grant would come through to help in replacing pipes, such as copper.
Some of the priority issues Smith listed were that some of our meters are 50-60 years old. So, improved replacements for those would be automatic meter reading systems.
Sewer improvements were an item as well.
Another concern was the availability of chemicals next year, specifically chlorine.
Several Directors voiced concerns since there will be an approximate increase of $6.00 over time in water/sewage bills.
The Directors’ primary concern was they wanted to be able to understand the reason for the increase, what will be done with the higher rate, and show their constituents it is working.
The Directors wanted to have transparency with their constituents in the process.
There was no dispute that the work was needed, rather, we are a few years behind.
Mayor Allen Brown said, “I will be voting for this, it is a need for the city. I want to know the intent of how it will be spent and why.”
There was one motion to pass, but no second, meaning that the question of the amount of money needed will be tabled for the July 18 Board of Directors meeting.
Brown wants specific priorities of work for the water and sewage issues to be done and a time frame and is wanting information on this no later than the August 18 Board of Directors meeting.