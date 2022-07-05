TEXARKANA, Ark. – At the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors convened on Tuesday evening City Manager Jay Ellington proposed an ordinance granting a franchise to Bird Rides, Inc. to operate a stand-up electric scooter sharing program in downtown Texarkana, Ark., for one year.
Council members had several questions about the proposal, including: Will there be a G.P.S. on the scooter? Will there be a set area for these scooters? Is it possible to get a D.W.I. on a scooter? I have to download an app and then the instructions are supposed to be easy? Do we require helmets for these?
City Attorney George Matteson said helmets are required for drivers on scooters 16 years old and under, but not for adults.
Ellington said he would meet with the Police Department to get some of their questions answered. The proposal was delayed until the July 18 meeting.
The next item on the agenda came from water utilities Executive Director Gary Smith concerning adopting an ordinance to amend certain sections of the city's code related to water and sewer rates. Smith said he hoped a grant would come through to help in replacing pipes, such as copper.
Some of the priorities including replacing meters that 50-60 years old. So, improved replacements for those would be automatic meter reading systems.
Sewer improvements were an item as well.
Another concern was the availability of chemicals next year, specifically chlorine. Several directors voiced concerns since there will be an approximate increase of $6 over time in water/sewage bills.
The directors’ primary concern was they wanted to be able to understand the reason for the increase, what will be done with the higher rate, and show their constituents it is working. The directors wanted to have transparency with their constituents in the process.
There was no dispute that the work was needed, rather, being a few years behind.
Mayor Allen Brown said, “I will be voting for this, it is a need for the city. I want to know the intent of how it will be spent and why.”
There was one motion to pass, but no second, meaning that the question of the amount of money needed will be tabled for the July 18 meeting.
Brown wants specific priorities of work for the water and sewage issues to be done and a time frame and is wanting information on this no later than the Aug. 18 board meeting.