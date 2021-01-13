BAATON ROUGE, La. - Black troopers hold three key leadership roles at Louisiana State Police for the first time since the agency’s inception in 1936, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus says.
Gov. John Bel Edwards tapped Col. Lamar Davis to lead the agency in October. Davis promoted Captain Chavez Cammon to lieutenant colonel over patrol and Captain Kenny Van Buren to lieutenant colonel over investigations, according to the Black Caucus statement.
“These promotions are significant due to the recent changes in leadership which champions diversity, while highlighting their years of experience and dedication to LSP and the citizens of Louisiana,” the statement reads.
Under Davis’ predecessor, State Police came under scrutiny for the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, and for the alleged widespread use of racial slurs and racially charged statements among troopers.