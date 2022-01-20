BATON ROUGE, La. - State Rep. Vincent Pierre, a third-term Lafayette Democrat, was elected chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus during a retreat with colleagues Wednesday afternoon.
Pierre takes the reins of the influential bloc of Black legislators from state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, who is stepping down to serve as a regional administrator at the federal Small Business Administration.
Once the chair of the House Transportation Committee, Pierre was one of two Democrats that House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, removed from leadership posts following last summer's failed veto override session.
With Pierre in a newfound position of power, the falling out could complicate Schexnayder's relationship with Black lawmakers.
In an interview, Schexnayder said he has a "great relationship" with Pierre, adding that they had "one minor issue," unrelated to the veto override session, which led to his removal.
Schexnayder wouldn't go into details over the rift, only saying that Pierre "knows what he did."
But Pierre said he doesn't know what Schexnayder is talking about.
"I've never had any communications with the Speaker as it relates to my removal. At no time has he reached out to me to explain to me exactly why I was removed. He has met with other members that he removed but did not speak to me," Pierre said.
"And it's unfortunate, but we're going to try to continue the things that we've always done as a caucus and that's to work diligently to improve the education and economic development for the people we serve in our districts."
Pierre defeated state Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans for the position.
He takes over as head of the Black caucus less than two weeks before lawmakers reconvene in Baton Rouge for a special redistricting session where questions of race and representation will be front and center.
The Acadiana lawmaker said he looks forward to continuing the caucus' work of caring for the indigent and working people of Louisiana.