State Rep. Vincent Pierre speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for stabilization work Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Holy Rosary Institute building in Lafayette, La. The school has continued to delapidate since its closure in 1993, but through a National Parks Service grant and state funding totaling nearly $5 million, work will soon begin to survey the building and stabilize the structure. A master plan is also in the works for the building and property which will include retail space, a museum, an urgent care center, theater and other amenities if brought to fruition. (Photo by Leslie Westbrook, The Acadiana Advocate)