SEATTLE (KOMO) — While Seattle braced for possible violence as people got their first look at the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police, leaders in the Black community urged a measured response and called for peaceful protests.
“I stand in solidarity with all those who are here this evening to decry what occurred in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Pastor Harvey Drake with Emerald City Bible Fellowship in Seattle, who was joined by several prominent Black activists.
The streets stayed calm throughout Seattle Friday night, and no large demonstrations took place after the video was released; but that could change in the days ahead.
Victoria Beach with the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seattle Police Department said it’s hard not to be angry after watching the chilling video that shows five officers savagely beating Nichols over a traffic stop. However, breaking windows and damaging property is the wrong response, Beach said.
"We don't want to support any violence, any tearing up of our city in the name of Black Lives Matter,” Beach said.
Speakers who attended the announcement at Emerald City Bible Fellowship said they wanted to avoid repeating the mistakes of the George Floyd protests in 2020 when groups outside the Black community went on a destructive run in the city.
"The people out there who hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement want to put it under Black Lives Matter, but they don't care about the Black community," said Rev. Harriett Walden with Mothers for Police Accountability.
"It's not their issue. If they have any issue that they want to protest about, get another slogan and stop hijacking our movement."
Out on the streets, a small group came together at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill but the call to protest on social media has yet to take shape in Seattle.
KOMO News asked the activists how Seattle police should respond if people start protesting and emotions run high.
"I think the police need to do their job,” Beach said. “You break the law, you're going to be held accountable."
At the same time, they also called on police to show restraint as the public grapples with the horrific images of a Black man being senselessly beaten to the point he died.
"We need to make sure that our police officers are coming with that mindset of de-escalating the situation rather than reacting to the situation," said Marriam Walker, who works with Beach on police accountability issues.
Activists said that although the officers seen beating Nichols are also Black, reducing police violence is more about changing how the criminal justice system views Black people than about who is doing the policing.
"Whatever was on their minds that night, Mr. Nichol's humanity did not matter,” Walden said of the five officers. “Because if they believed in their humanity, they would have been able to see the humanity of the young man."
Mike Davis, the executive director of Seattle Youth for Christ, wanted to speak to the young people who might head into the streets to demonstrate in the coming days.
“Let your voice be congruent with that of the real message that we need peace,” Davis said. “You can repurpose that anger and speak positively to each other, and what we can accomplish in this community will be greater than anything we can go out here and damage."