You turn on the tap; water comes out; you take it for granted. But, with all the water problems making headlines across the country-- including in Louisiana-- you can't take clean, running water for granted.
That's a mistake the town of Blanchard doesn't plan to make. Not only does Blanchard have a new water plant for its residents, it is looking to branch out-- and turn water into an enterprise.
"Blanchard is in the water business." said Blanchard Mayor Jim Galambos.
The town of Blanchard made a decision to 'make water'-- or perhaps more to the point: "We're purifying water." said Cody Cantrell, one of Blanchard's water plant operators.
Cantrell is passionate about what he does. His goal is to produce the best treated water in the area.
"Water really is a service," said Cantrell, "it's not a way to make money or anything; and it is a service every human has a right to."
True-- but Mayor Jim Galambos doesn't hide his goal of wanting to grow the Blanchard water system.
"Our capacity is 4.5-5 million gallons a day," Galambos said, "and we are consistently looking for ways to enhance our water department and sell more water."
After hearing so much about water problems in place like Flint, Michigan-- maybe getting into the water business is a good idea for small towns like Blanchard, which have room to grow.
"This plant here is a $16 million state of the art facility," said Galambos, "we opened up this water plant two years ago-- and it has replaced an aging plant that was not able to keep up with our demands from our 6000 water customers."
Right now, keeping up is not a problem. In the winter months the Blanchard plant operates at forty percent capacity-- about a million gallons a day.
But, no matter how much water they make-- basic rules apply. After being pumped out of nearby Caddo Lake, they treat the water: "Through a process of coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation and filtration." Cantrell said.
Or, to simplify: "We clean the water." explained Cantrell.
Then they send it out for distribution; including customers outside the Blanchard town limits.
"We went ahead and built the plant so we could sell water to other communities," said Galambos, "we're constantly looking for communities we could run pipe to, to service their areas."
Right now, the best potential for adding new water customers is up the I-49 corridor. Galambos stands at the ready to discuss the benefits of Blanchard's water-- like at quarterly meetings of all the North Caddo Parish mayors.
"That's an opportunity for me to put Blanchard's best foot forward," said Galambos, "and mention that-- hey, we're ready to sell you water."
But, can water really be a big money maker for the town?
"It's a business," said Galambos, "we've got to manage it like a business. We've got to watch our expenses. We've got to watch our labor. We've got to go out there and sell water."
If you're looking for inspiration for Blanchard's dedication to 'making water'-- you could look to Wal-Mart. When Wal-Mart opened on North Market, it needed an overhead sprinkler system charged 24/7. Blanchard was the only municipality around with capacity to make that happen.
As for future expansion-- Mayor Galambos said-- if a pipe can be run to it, it can be added to the Blanchard water system.