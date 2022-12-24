BLANCHARD, La. - The Blanchard Water System has experienced service interruptions due to freezing temperatures and loss of pressure.
Because of the water being off for an extended period of time, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Customers are asked to please limit water usage until repairs are complete and the boil advisory has been lifted.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.