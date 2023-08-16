SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was arrested for pointing a green laser light at a police helicopter on Tuesday.
April Poitras, 44, of the 7600 block of Hwy. 1, was taken into custody by Caddo police following a complaint from a Baltimore Police helicopter crew.
Crew members said someone aimed a green laser light at them during their training flight from Metro Aviation.
Steven Jones with CPSO, who was patrolling in the area at the time, assisted with the call for service that initially went to the Blanchard Police Department.
He said the spotlight from the helicopter led him to the suspect’s location. That’s where he found Poitras pointing a green laser light at the aircraft and the ground. Poitras was taken into custody and placed in a patrol vehicle until Blanchard Police arrived.
Blanchard police arrested Poitras and charged her with one count of unlawful aiming of a laser at an aircraft.
Poitras was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.