SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's jail time for both the man who keeps building an eyesore in Blanchard and his elderly father who owns their home. Caddo District Court Judge Ramon Lafitte ordered both of them held for 10 days for contempt of court for ignoring his order to get rid of the mountains of junk on the property.
"They're gonna kill an 83-year-old man, sending him to jail," Marty Julian complained, as deputies outside the courtroom put handcuffs on the younger Julian.
His father, Charles Julian, stayed in a car outside during the proceedings. His son told Judge Ramon Lafitte that his father wasn't feeling well.
A deputy came out to remove the elder Julian from the car and escort him into custody. Charles Julian did not seem to understand what was going on. When we told him he was going to jail because of all the junk outside his home, he didn't seem to mind.
"I don't get out of the house much anyway," he said, before deputies took him inside courthouse inmate holding area in a wheelchair.
He also said he "turned the house over" to his son.
Blanchard Mayor Jim Galambos says the elder Julian has enabled his son to create what amounts to an unlicensed junkyard, violating the town's zoning and junk ordinances.
"The last time we were in court, the judge did not want to include the father because of his age. But obviously this time, the judge knew that this is still going on because of the father," Galambos says.
Marty Julian served four days out of the ten he was sentenced to last year in a previous contempt of court ruling in the dispute that's been going on for four years.
Judge Ramon Lafitte put the blame of jailing the elder Julian squarely on his son.
"If subjecting your father to jail is what you want, then shame on you," the judge scolded Marty Julian before sending him away.
A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says the elder Julian is a part of the problem.
"I've seen him out there sorting through junk that Marty hauls in," she said.
The younger Julian has again piled dozens of wooden pallets higher than the roofline outside the property at the corner of Sand Valley Lane and Jo Lacey Drive. He's also added lots of other junk, including broken down vehicles, appliances, and tires.
Julian is supposedly trying to sell the junk. But he told Judge Lafitte, "No one replies to my ads."
The town previously paid about $10,000 dollars to haul away a similar junky scene a couple of years ago. Galambos testified that the town has received no restitution.
He says the town has also paid about another $5,000 in court costs over the Julian property. Now the mayor is at his limit.
"We're a small town. We can not use our funds that the citizens have trusted us with -- I have a fiduciary responsibility to make sure we're spending their money wisely and correctly. And spending another 15, 20, 25,000 dollars to clean it up -- I don't think the citizens would like that," Galambos said.
The mayor says he'll keep trying to work with Marty Julian to help clean the property up, such as offering to line up dumpsters by the house for him to fill up. But he says Julian always refuses.
Asked how the saga that has stretched for more than four years could finally end, Galambos said, "The end game is -- Marty, you either clean it up or move. Or abandon the house. (Or else) he keeps going to jail. The judge said we'll do this again if you don't clean it up."
Galambos says if the Julians left the home, then the town could take it over, haul off the junk, and sell it as adjudicated property.
But if Julian's defiance in court was any indication, that may not happen soon.