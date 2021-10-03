SHREVEPORT, La. - St. Mary of the Pine Catholic Church and Southern Hills Animal Hospital in Shreveport hosted the 10th annual Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday.
Sunday marked St. Frances Day, a day when church members remember the life of St. Francis, the Catholic's Church patron saint of animals and the environment. A part of honoring St. Frances Day is bringing pets to be blessed by the priests.
Not only did the pets have the opportunity to be blessed by the priests and low-cost animal clinic, but the animals received their COVID-19 vaccines, heart worm tests and nail trims, courtesy of Southern Hills Animal Hospital.
St. Mary of the Pine Catholic Church sold raffles tickets to raise money for men in seminary school. The raffle was for a basket of animal toys and the winner was announced at the end of the event.