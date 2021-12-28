SHREVEPORT, La. -- LifeShare Blood Center is making a push for donors as the year ends and is offering enticements for those who get it done by Friday.
Blood donors will receive a free movie ticket voucher and a limited edition fleece blanket.
“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Blood donations typically decrease around the holidays due to travel, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses, which is why blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments,” says Kourtney M. Washington, marketing and communications director.
Donors should be in good health, at least 110 pounds and 17 years of age.
Donation appointments can be scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.
Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives until Friday.