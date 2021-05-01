LifeShare Blood Center

GREENWOOD, La. - The Town of Greenwood will have a blood drive on Monday.

The police department and Lifeshare Blood Centers will have a blood drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in-front of the Dunn House, 9371 Greenwood Road, 

To reserve a time slot click here.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments