GREENWOOD, La. - The Town of Greenwood will have a blood drive on Monday.
The police department and Lifeshare Blood Centers will have a blood drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in-front of the Dunn House, 9371 Greenwood Road,
To reserve a time slot click here.
