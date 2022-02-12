BOSSIER CITY, La. - A blood drive was held Saturday at the Sheriff Sub station in Bossier City to honor the late Deputy Scott Pine.
Deputy Pine died in the line of duty on February 11, 2014 at the age of 34. Deputy Pines graduated from Airline High School in 1997. He received an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Louisiana Tech University. He was a law enforcement officer with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida when he was killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Pines was an avid blood donor. His family has now hosted six blood drives to honor his legacy, following his death.
"The last five previous blood drives, we've had a total of 219 pints of blood donated to save over 650 lives," said Angela Mills, sister of Deputy Pine. "When we thought about how we wanted to remember him, we knew we wanted to do something that would make a positive impact within the community just like he did."
