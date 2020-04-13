SHREVEPORT, La. -- The use of blood plasma treatments for COVID-19 patients is being expanded in Shreveport.
A blood plasma transfer from a recovered coronavirus patient is one of many experimental treatments being used by local physicians. The first convalescent plasma transfusions in Louisiana were performed a week ago Shreveport.
Their blood contains antibodies that can help others fight the virus, health care officials said.
The donations were given to benefit Dr. William Whyte, husband of Louisiana Department of Health regional director, Dr. Martha Whyte. On Friday, Whyte reported that her husband was improving.
Now, the blood plasma treatment option is now being expanded to others. Anyone who recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is asked to contact Whyte directly at martha.whyte@la.gov to learn how to donate.
Include the following information in the email: The date the donor tested positive, the date fever ended and a phone number.