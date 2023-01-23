BATON ROUGE, La. - Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana plans to join Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, in an acquisition set to close later this year, the two companies announced Monday.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana is the state’s largest insurer, with more than 1.9 million policyholders. They will join Elevance’s 119 million-person network, which includes customers outside of the Blue Cross brand. The two companies declined to say how much the deal cost.
The 3,000 Louisiana employees will also join Elevance, but operations for the Louisiana plan will remain at Blue Cross headquarters in Baton Rouge, said Blue Cross CEO Dr. Steven Udvarhelyi.
“We are going to stay here as a locally-based Blue plan,” said Udvarhelyi. “We are going to stay in our offices.”
