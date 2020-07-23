SHREVEPORT, La. - There are many opinions these days when it comes to how and when children should return to school in the wake of the pandemic. Dr. Deirdre Barfield with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana spoke with the KTBS 3 First News team Thursday about COVID-19 and what the future may look like.
Barfield spoke about what area schools can do to be prepared for in class learning, what parents can do when it comes to their children, what she is thinking about the pandemic, and how everyone can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We don't have to make this real difficult, wear a mask. It acts like a physical barrier," Barfield said, "I keep the windows and doors closed to keep the rain out and to keep the bugs out and wearing a mask will keep the disease out. It keeps it away. It protects me from others and other people from me."