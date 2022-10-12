BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It's another setback for this city's former police chief. Its civil service board unanimously denied Chris Estess a hearing to try to get his job back.
That came after an plea from Estess himself.
Estess and his attorney, Pam Breedlove, claim that Mayor Tommy Chandler and his administration did not tell him when the hearing was going to be held last month. In Estess' absence, the board unanimously approved Chandler's request to remove Estess as chief.
Estess says that hearing was held on a day that Chandler knew he would be out of town during time off.
"Had I known the date and time of the hearing, I would have been here to defend myself at all cost. And all I'm asking for is an opportunity to put forth my case into evidence and tell my side of the story," Estess told the board Wednesday.
Michael Lowe, attorney for City of Bossier City, told the board that Estess ducked the hearing where he was ousted.
"There was this game of hide and seek," Lowe said of Estess' actions. "I get told that this is going to happen and so I just kind of disappear and go away and not address the problem. And now I want to come back after the face and say no, I'm going to need this board to reconvene and have another hearing and redo this whole thing.
"It's just not appropriate in this case," Lowe concluded.
Breedlove says she will appeal for Estess with Bossier Parish District Court to get a new hearing before the civil service board.
Estess remains on paid administrative leave. However, he told the board his pay was cut in half when he was removed as chief.