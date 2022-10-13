BATON ROUGE, La. - The president of Louisiana’s top school board said Wednesday the panel “kicked the can down the road” when it voted a second time to delay action on sweeping changes in how high schools prepare students for college and the workforce.
"We passed up a chance yesterday to raise the bar and improve the lives of Louisiana's children," said Jim Garvey, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and a Metairie attorney.
"We kicked the can down the road one more time," Garvey said. "We are not going to defer it again."
Garvey made his comments after BESE voted Tuesday, for the second time in less than two months, to delay a vote on a plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley.
The proposal would change how the state rates high schools, and offer new ways for students entering the workforce immediately after high school to earn valuable credentials before graduation.
