BATON ROUGE, La. – Creation of a law school to serve North Louisiana got the green light Wednesday from the state’s higher education board.
Expansion of the Southern University Law Center will happen through a phased approach spread over the next five years, following approval of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Getting to this point has been years in the making.
It picked up momentum last year when the Legislature approved a resolution to study the idea of creating a satellite for Southern University’s Law Center in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Hopes were then dashed earlier this year, however, when the regents sided with the study that said a law schools was not needed locally. But local officials supporting the idea didn’t give up.
“This is exciting news for Louisiana and the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson. “The creation of a law school to serve North Louisiana has been an initiative well over 20 years in the making and has the potential to yield great opportunities for our area.”
The approval of this plan allows the SU system to begin offering legal education courses beginning in spring 2022. Regents recommended a “Semester in Shreveport” pilot program to get things started and incentivize students to relocate to the area for school and work.
Subsequent phases will rollout in the fall of 2023 and fall of 2025 and include additional course offerings, a tentative campus location in Shreveport (Shreve Memorial Library), and an eventual full branch operational campus.
Estimated operating costs in the fall of 2025 are $8-10 million. Student tuition and fees would cover about half of that.
The Caddo Parish Commission has been an early supporter of the creation of a law school. In April 2019, the Commission voted to provide $100,000 to assist with the feasibility study and has worked closely with Southern University and other community partners.