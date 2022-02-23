Based on these current enrollment trends, higher education is requesting level funding for TOPS in fiscal year 2022-23, marking the first time since the program’s inception in 1998-99 that a budget increase will not be sought.
A requested appropriation of $330 million would provide stand-still funding for TOPS and is currently included in the Executive Budget for consideration during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.
Enrollment in postsecondary institutions is also declining both nationally and statewide. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the nation’s enrollment decline stands at 2.7%. Louisiana is experiencing a similar statewide number.
“There are many reasons students may not be accepting their TOPS scholarships immediately, including enrolling out of state, going to work, or avoiding changes on campuses due to COVID,” said Regents Chair Collis Temple. “We cannot underestimate how the pandemic and disasters have impacted the lives of our students, but we do need to figure out how to get them back on track so we can develop the talent our state desperately needs to recover.”