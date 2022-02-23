Louisiana Tech

Kenny Hall, Louisiana Tech
BATON ROUGE, La. - Board of Regents members want to see additional data and research to analyze recent declines in college enrollment statewide among Louisiana’s public colleges and universities.
 
A preliminary enrollment survey presented to the Board Wednesday estimates a decrease of 2.6% in undergraduate enrollment for fall 2021 among public campuses. Additionally, 3.1% fewer public college TOPS-eligible recipients were paid for fall 2021, with an overall decrease of 3.4% when private, proprietary, and cosmetology schools are included.
 
Based on these current enrollment trends, higher education is requesting level funding for TOPS in fiscal year 2022-23, marking the first time since the program’s inception in 1998-99 that a budget increase will not be sought. A requested appropriation of $330 million would provide stand-still funding for TOPS and is currently included in the Executive Budget for consideration during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.
Collis Temple III

Collis Temple III

Based on these current enrollment trends, higher education is requesting level funding for TOPS in fiscal year 2022-23, marking the first time since the program’s inception in 1998-99 that a budget increase will not be sought.

A requested appropriation of $330 million would provide stand-still funding for TOPS and is currently included in the Executive Budget for consideration during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

Enrollment in postsecondary institutions is also declining both nationally and statewide. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the nation’s enrollment decline stands at 2.7%. Louisiana is experiencing a similar statewide number.

“There are many reasons students may not be accepting their TOPS scholarships immediately, including enrolling out of state, going to work, or avoiding changes on campuses due to COVID,” said Regents Chair Collis Temple. “We cannot underestimate how the pandemic and disasters have impacted the lives of our students, but we do need to figure out how to get them back on track so we can develop the talent our state desperately needs to recover.”

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments