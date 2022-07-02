BATON ROUGE, La. - Hundreds of nursing home residents were growing sicker, and some were dying as they lay in a cramped, partially flooded warehouse after Hurricane Ida.
Bob Dean, the nursing home owner who ordered them all to be taken there from seven south Louisiana facilities, remained in another state, and he checked in by text with a top deputy on the evening of Aug. 30.
“How is everything going over there?” Dean asked Donise Boscareno, the director of operations for Louisiana Health Care Consultants, a management company that helped run the homes.
“It is not well. We can not do this,” came the desperate response from Boscareno. “People are dying. We need to send them somewhere they can be cared for medically.”
But Dean brushed off her concerns, told her to “calm down” and said he’d get her the phone number for FEMA.
Dean wasn’t there to see that a few residents had already died, others were developing serious infections, trash was piling up and that the stench of urine and feces inside his warehouse was overpowering.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.