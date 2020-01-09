In a wide ranging career which is still going on, this senior survivor not only has been military munitions expert and a Louisiana State Representative but was known as the Cookie Man.
Bob Griffin's Good Life: Henry Burns
Tags
Bob Griffin
MMJ
Griffin34@comcast.net
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Sabine Parish man killed in Angola prison fight
- Viral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurant
- 11 arrested in human trafficking detail
- Woman kidnapped, robbed leaving job at Shreveport hospital
- Naked woman in firefighter's bed prompts SFD investigation
- Jury selection set for woman accused of shooting boyfriend
- Sheriff's office: Lights are military planes flying in formation
- Wounded man found in bullet-riddled vehicle in Shreveport
- Land deal goes sour in DeSoto Parish
- Bossier City man indicted on first-degree rape charge
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.