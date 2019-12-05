The Dinne Community Renewal recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a celebration dinner at the Shreveport Convention Center. At the dinner they honored its founder 74 year old Shreveporter Mack McCarter.
Bob Griffin's Good Life: Mack McCarter
Tags
Bob Griffin
MMJ
Griffin34@comcast.net
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Speed the cause of fatal crash
- Suspect in fatal Haughton shooting makes first court appearance
- Historic Texarkana home being prepared for demolition
- Police to investigate whether judge's girlfriend got preferential treatment
- Cotton Valley night club shooting suspect arrested, under guard at hospital
- State police: Woman dead, 5 injured in crash near Mnden
- Shreveport medical business owner admits to filing false tax returns
- Tempers flare at Minden city council meeting
- Texarkana woman arrested for fatal crash in Claiborne Parish
- Power outages at Shreveport high school cause cancelled classes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.