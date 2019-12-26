Bob Griffin's Good Life: Senior survivors working behind the scenes Bob Griffin Bob Griffin MMJ Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 26, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2019 Walk On's Independence Bowl will be played this afternoon at Shreveport's Independence Stadium.This year several senior survivors living the good life will be working behind the scenes, just like they did last year. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Survivor Good Life Bob Griffin Independence Stadium Shreveport Bob Griffin's Good Life Sport Afternoon Walk Bob Griffin MMJ Griffin34@comcast.net Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bob Griffin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth USl magistrate to decide if man accused in alleged Ponzi scheme is fit for trial +4 Doctors help make teen's dream of a smile for Christmas come true +2 Sensitive Sabine law enforcement documents leaked on Snapchat +3 Struggling animal shelter budgets on kindness of others KTBS investigation reveals questions about judge and clerk's conduct +3 Judge orders release of emails in botched Bossier Parish investigation Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles11 arrested in human trafficking detail6 local restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier City open Christmas DayBossier mother charged in death of 1-year-old sonNew details, second arrest in latest Homer homicide1 dead, 2 arrested in Bowie County shooting deathKTBS investigation reveals questions about judge and clerk's conductTexarkana woman receives new Habitat home for the holidaysCaddo commissioner indicted on additional federal chargesSensitive Sabine law enforcement documents leaked on SnapchatStruggling animal shelter budgets on kindness of others Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.