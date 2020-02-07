SHREVEPORT, La. - A farewell service is set for Friday for the legendary Bob Griffin. The iconic ArkLaTex broadcaster whose audiences ranged from children’s programming to sports director and international traveler, died Monday from complications of a recent illness.
The funeral is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. That's at 5850 Buncombe Road. KTBS 3 will stream the service live on ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Graveside services will follow, for family only. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Community Renewal or the charity of your choice.
Those attending Friday's service should know that a large crowd is expected. KTBS 3 News has learned that the church is taking extra steps to handle the crowd. The main sanctuary along with the fellowship hall will be available. Additional parking is also available at nearby Shreveport Community Church with a shuttle service running.