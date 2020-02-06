SHREVEPORT, La. - Tributes continue to pour in following this week's death of broadcasting legend Bob Griffin. KTBS 3 is proud to feature this ArkLaTex icon in a Life of a Legend special airing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
RELATED ARTICLE - The Legend Bob Griffin: 1934-2020
We're encouraging everyone to join us in remembering our dear friend, help us honor his remarkable life and help further one of Bob's passions -- Community Renewal.
We'll open the KTBS 3 On Your Side On Call lines Thursday from 4 p.m until 7 p.m. to take donations for Community Renewal. You can call (318) 861-5827. That's (318) 861-KTBS.
Bob's funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m.at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport. That's at 5850 Buncombe Road. We'll stream the service live on ktbs.com and all your KTBS 3 Now devices. Graveside services will follow, for family only. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Community Renewal or the charity of your choice.