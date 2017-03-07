Advice gathered from several people featured on The Good Life.
Bob Griffin's Good Life: Advice from seniors
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Caddo prosecutor avoids being tried for DWI
- Shreveport woman sentenced to 40 years for 2018 slaying
- New evidence appears to clear man of 1977 attempted rape conviction
- Bargain hunters hit liquidation sale at former Diamond Jacks Hotel
- Additional charges filed against accused child molester; held without bond
- Two arrested in NWLA on child porn charges
- Victim named in Saturday morning's west Shreveport homicide
- 'Hurricane Chris' among 5 indicted on homicide charges
- La. driver's license, ID card requests now made online
- Five Caddo Parish students earn a perfect score on the ACT test
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.