BENTON, La. -- Bodcau Dam Road between Ben Durden Road and Duck Dam Road has been closed while contractors for the Corp of Engineers make repairs to washouts on the levee section of the roadway.
Bodcau officials said visitors from the south may still be able to access the recreation area and visitors from the north will be able to reach Tram Road and Duck Dam Road. Work on the road repairs is expected to take 90 days to complete.
Addresses in the 1–1750 range on Bodcau Dam Road can be accessed from state Highway 157 and Cotton Valley Road and ranges 1900–2800 on Bodcau Dam Road can be accessed from Highway 157 and Whittington Road.