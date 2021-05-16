HOMER, La. — Officials say the bodies of two North Webster High School students were pulled from a creek off Flatlick Road in rural Claiborne Parish Sunday evening.
Claiborne Sheriff Sam Dowies told KTBS the tragic incident occurred around 5 p.m. today.
“Five young men were swimming. All five jumped into the water, but unfortunately two of them did not come back up,” said Dowies.
It is unclear at this time if the teen victims knew how to swim. Area dive teams pulled the bodies of both victims from the water.
Dowies said no other information is available for release at this time. The names of the victims have not been released yet.
According to other sources, the drowning victims are both student athletes at North Webster High School in Springhill. The two were reportedly sophomores.