SPRINGHILL, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's investigators have little to go on as they work to determine who's responsible for the shooting death of a man's whose body was dumped on a parish road Friday night.
Sheriff Gary Sexton said the man, who is from Springhill, was shot. It's still unclear if he was shot on the scene or elsewhere then left on side of Percy Burns Road that's just outside of the Springhill city limits.
The body was found around 7 p.m. Even though it was still daylight at that time, Sexton said other than one person who's information didn't pan out no one so far as stepped forward to say they saw what happened.
Release of the victim's name is pending notification of family members, Sexton said.