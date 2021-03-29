JEFFERSON, Texas — A welfare check in East Texas led to a drug bust, an arrest and the discovery of a body.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it conducted a welfare check on Monday at a home on Hide Away Loop near Jefferson.
Deputies found illegal narcotics in plain sight and arrested 28-year-old Tommy Wadlington for possession of a controlled substance.
Blood was also found inside the house.
After several witness interviews, deputies found an unidentified body near the house.
The Texas Rangers are now investigating this case.