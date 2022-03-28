SHREVEPORT, La. – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in the remains of a demolished house in the 4100 block of Miles Street.
Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma said he has a preliminary identification on the woman but would not release it until confirmation is made. An autopsy will be done Tuesday.
Thoma described the woman as a middle-aged Black female whom he believes may have been dead about two weeks. He thinks she was homeless and died of causes unrelated to the tear down of the building.
“The destruction of the house did not cause the death of the individual. The individual was a deceased person inside the building when the building was torn down,” he said.
Workers who were removing parts of the demolished structure came across the human remains. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and parts were dismembered, perhaps by the demolition process, Thoma said.